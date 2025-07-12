Rumors are rife around Saraya, formerly known as Paige, making a surprise return at WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event this Sunday night in Atlanta. The former Divas and NXT Women’s Champion has been a free agent after declaring a voluntary exit from the AEW in March, and also addressed positively a future WWE return. With Evolution approaching, fans are really hopeful about it.

Last week, Saraya sent her fanbase into a frenzy by hinting at a comeback with a cryptic X post: “Evolution is this weekend?” Then, in a follow-up interview with Chris Van Vliet, the popular female superstar again expressed her willingness to appear at WWE Evolution 2025.

Speaking in the interview, Saraya noted her emotional connection to Evolution’s inaugural edition as she was unable to wrestle despite being with the WWE,

“It’s bittersweet… I couldn’t compete [in 2018] because of my neck. If I had the opportunity, I’d think about it.”

Nikki Bella Admittedly Has “A Year Or Two To Give” After WWE Evolution 2025

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated the following about Saraya’s present status with the WWE, further increasing the positivity around her potential return at the all-women PLE. It was noted that the chances are higher of the female talent showing up at WWE Evolution 2025,

“I think there’s a good chance. If she’s there, it won’t be announced until she appears. If she is, you’re not going to know until she’s there. They’re not going to announce it if it’s happening. She’s not going to announce it if it’s happening.”

Saraya previously intended to return to the WWE in time for WrestleMania 42, set for next year. If the above updates become true around WWE Evolution 2025, then her comeback to the company will be preponed. She also voiced a desire to return as Paige, her iconic WWE persona, noting that it would be good for her to play that bada** character on television after a long time.

Despite denying WWE contact in a previous June Orlando Sentinel interview, Saraya’s free-agent status is intact, while WWE has recently outreached to unannounced talents for possible WWE Evolution 2025 roles. This fueled further speculations about some unannounced show-ups at the historic event.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE