The all-women premium live event, WWE Evolution 2025, took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last night. Stephanie McMahon kicked off the show, and she was also out to congratulate the winner of the second-ever Evolution Battle Royal, which turns out to be Stephanie Vaquer to earn a Women’s Championship opportunity at Clash in Paris.

Vaquer was one of 20 women competing at WWE Evolution 2025 with the Clash in Paris opportunity on the line. While the number of participants in the match was the same as the inaugural edition, only one legend from the past featured in the fray, that’s WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who was already announced for the match last Monday night on Raw.

Alongside former WWE Women’s Champions Nia Jax & Natalya, the remaining participants in this battle royal at WWE Evolution 2025 were – Women’s United States Champion Giulia, Chelsea Green alongside her Secret Her-vice, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, Michin, B-Fab, Maxxine Dupri, Candice Lerae, Ivy Nile, and stars from WWE NXT, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Tatum Paxley.

Paxley was the first to be eliminated from the fray, followed by Dame, at the hands of Jax. Vaquer and Giulia then got into a heated exchange, continuing their rivalry from NXT, but Nikki Bella broke the exchange. Vaquer wanted to deliver Devil’s Kiss to Bella, but Chelsea Green had broken the attempt.

WWE Evolution 2025: Stephanie Vaquer earns a future title match

The final four in this match at WWE Evolution 2025 came down to Vaquer, Lash Legend, Nikki Bella, and Nia Jax. Jax wanted to toss Bella over, but the latter stood on the apron. She moved out of the way just as Legend delivered a kick to Bella to eliminate her. That left one woman from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT left in the match.

Legend and Vaquer worked together to put down Jax, who fought back, but the two eventually knocked her off the ring apron for the elimination. Legend used her raw power on Vaquer as the match progressed on WWE Evolution 2025, but she countered with a hurricanrana, landing both of them on the apron. Vaquer then delivered the Devil’s Kiss to Legend on the apron and got her on the floor for the win.