Making the speculations true, the celebrity musician, Jelly Roll’s involvement at WWE Summerslam 2025 appears to be true, as confirmed on the latest quarterly edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event that went down from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last night.

Per the confirmation, Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul will be the lineup for a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. This appeared to be the third confirmed match for the August WWE premium live event after what transpired on last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

The opening match of the show went down between Randy Orton (with Jelly Roll) and Drew McIntyre (with Logan Paul). Jelly and Logan expectedly got physical at the ringside area, and the distraction allowed Orton to hit the RKO on McIntyre for the win.

After the match, Logan attacked Orton, which led to Jelly entering the ring to make the save. Jelly also laid out Logan with a right hand. While Jelly was further checking on Orton, McIntyre hit Jelly with a Claymore Kick. Later in a backstage segment, the tag team match was affirmed for WWE Summerslam 2025 as the two babyface duos agreed to stick together.

WWE’s Interviewer, Cathy Kelly, caught Jelly Roll and Orton backstage, after the bout at SNME, with Jelly Roll still trying to get over from McIntyre’s Claymore. Orton admitted that having Jelly Roll in his corner for the match was a mistake. Orton wanted to take responsibility for Roll’s injuries, but the popular country singer expressed his desire to take on McIntyre and Paul. Orton offered support and laid out the challenge for a match at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul