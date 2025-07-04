WWE Evolution 2025 itself is going to be an exceptional occasion in the history of the company, where only female superstars will be filling up the match card. The first such show was held in 2018, turning out to be a critically-acclaimed night for the WWE. One can’t just measure its success rate in terms of PPV buys, as it broke down the barriers for female talents who once used to feature in demeaning gimmick matches.

Now, WWE Evolution 2025 is waiting in the summer, and the expected number of matches has finally been revealed. The all-women show is scheduled for the weekend of July 12 alongside a taping of Saturday Night’s Main Event, making it a stacked weekend for WWE fans who can also expect an increased number of matches on that night in comparison to a recent premium live event.

“I’m Really Excited About That,” Champion On Title Defense At WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution 2025 is bringing back Evolution Battle Royal

In recent occasions, WWE has only had a handful of matches on a PLE card, but WWE Evolution 2025 would be something different. During a Q&A session on WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided some insight into the event, revealing that the card will feature “upwards of seven, potentially eight matches and a battle royal to make sure everybody makes the card. I’d say a little bit bigger than the standard Premium Live Event.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Mainly, the one-off nature of the show would extend the match card of WWE Evolution 2025 with legendary names being featured on it. Plus, the battle royal is being included to ensure that all the women in the capacity would get a spot on the card, a move that echoes the 2018 Evolution Battle Royal, as it earned praise for focusing the spotlight on women’s wrestling.

Almost 11,000 fans were in attendance for the original Evolution I WWE premium live event that went down from Long Island, New York at the Nassau Veteran Memorials Coliseum. That landmark moment in WWE delivered standout matches featuring stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Nikki Bella. The latter name has already hinted at featuring on the card of WWE Evolution 2025 on her podcast.