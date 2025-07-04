WWE Evolution 2025 edition is almost here, ending a hiatus of seven years for an all-women’s show in professional wrestling. After months of speculation, WWE confirmed the show around the summer. After the initial feedback was reportedly skeptical within the female locker room, as days progressed, the excitement got amped up with hopes being high from the show.

Interestingly, the very first match to be announced for WWE Evolution 2025 appeared to be from the NXT brand, to be contested for the NXT Women’s Championship. With that announcement from the NXT general manager, Ava, it was also confirmed that the developmental brand members would be a part of the newsworthy show in Atlanta.

While being a guest appearing on WWE – Die Woche, Jacy Jayne, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, got candid about seizing the opportunity to defend her title at WWE Evolution and thereby securing a spot at the historic premium live event. Being the first talent to be announced for the show, she had this cool feeling because she remembered watching the inaugural edition on TV.

NXT women happy to get onboard with WWE Evolution 2025 PLE

Touting the NXT women’s division to be the very best in the entire world, Jayne expressed her excitement to get a spot on the WWE Evolution 2025 match card and the fact that the NXT women will get to represent themselves on a mainstay show like this. Overall, the NXT locker room shared happy vibes given that they won’t be missing from the lot.

“We always say, ‘NXT has the best women’s division in the entire world’ so, I’m so happy that they’re having NXT be a part of this so we can show what our division is all about to an audience that maybe hasn’t seen us yet, and the fact that I get to represent us on that show, that’s huge for me, and I’m really excited and I’m not taking it lightly,” stated Jayne on defending her title at WWE Evolution 2025.

NXT GM Ava announced on the June 10 episode of NXT that the new NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne, will defend the title at WWE Evolution 2025. To determine her opponent, a series of qualifying matches were announced: Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan; Izzi Dame vs. Zaria; Jaida Parker vs. Thea Hail, and Jordynne Grace vs. Lola Vice, with the winner heading into a Fatal-4-Way.

In the end, it was Grace who secured the opportunity, and she will now meet Jayne at WWE Evolution 2025 for this title bout. Previously, Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer in May to win the title in what marked her first singles title win in the WWE. She previously had been a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Title holder with Gigi Dolin.