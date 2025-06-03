For the beginning phase of this year, rumors are rife about an official announcement regarding the comeback of the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event. Before that, the former main-eventer in that PLE, Nikki Bella dropped some major teases, not once but twice, about the comeback, while Charlotte Flair also hoped that WWE would bring back the event in their schedule.

Another long-time WWE veteran, Natalya Neidhart has passed on her compliments for another all-women PLE. Stating that WWE’s talent pool could fill an all-women weekly show, the longest-tenured member of the WWE women’s roster was all in for WWE Evolution 2025 to showcase their worth.

Fans have been talking about the happening of the all-female show from the get-go of this year, with further reports flying in around the Wrestlemania 41 season in April. Adding to the conversation, Natalya recently spoke to WrestleBinge about WWE Evolution 2025, the second-only WWE PLE, dedicated to the women, and hoped that it would surpass the success of the first edition.

“I hope so [that it happens]. I think there’s so many women right now that are so hungry and I would absolutely love to see it happen,” Natalya stated about WWE Evolution 2025 being culminated in. “I think, you know, the first one we had was a sell-out. We had sold out Nassau Coliseum, and it was such a great show. I feel like Triple H really embraces women in wrestling, and even this year, we had one more match than last year at WrestleMania.”

Natalya wants a regular all-women show other than just WWE Evolution 2025

In addition to advocating for the return of WWE Evolution 2025, Nattie pointed out how large the women’s talent pool has become in the WWE. With such a large chunk of the talent pool available across all the brands, she also has the belief that WWE could do a regular all-women show in addition to just setting up a dedicated pay-per-view/premium live event,

“When you look at the Raw women’s roster, the SmackDown women’s roster, and the NXT women’s roster, and the women coming in from the ID program and EVOLVE, and all these different [shows], there are so many talented women in the WWE family alone that there’s no reason we could do a 1 to 2-hour show.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE Evolution 2025 is reportedly going down in Atlanta, Georgia on July 13, one day after Saturday Night’s Main Event and AEW’s All In pay-per-view. Before this one, the co-main event and main event of the original 2018 edition featured Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship.