It’s always thrilling to know about WWE Evolution 2025, a premium live event dedicated to the women’s superstars of the company, making its way back to the calendar after a gap of almost seven years. Discussions were on about this event’s comeback since the very beginning of this year, which was officially acknowledged, last weekend, but the announcement was met with mixed reactions.

According to what Fightful Select has to offer, most of the women on WWE’s roster weren’t even told about WWE Evolution 2025, in advance. As such, they reportedly only learned about the happening at the same time as the news went public during last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“Almost every member of the WWE women’s roster told us that they officially learned of the show when it was announced publicly,” the source noted.

It was added that some top names and at least one WWE legend were given a heads-up, and while one may even have been booked for WWE Evolution 2025, others weren’t thrilled by how the announcement was handled on the company’s part.

Ex WWE Total Divas Cast Member Blames Ronda Rousey For Taking Her Spot

Concerns rise about WWE Evolution 2025 PLE being a success

Several wrestlers rather considered the confirmation of WWE Evolution 2025 to be another example of the WWE treating the women’s division differently, referencing the original Evolution in 2018. Some talent pointed to the “curtain call” group hug moment by the end of the night, which WWE wouldn’t have asked its man roster to do, ever.

Nikki Bella Only Legit Female WWE Superstar In Top 7 Followed Instagram Celebrities

There is also a concern that WWE Evolution 2025 might turn out to be a failure with some internal fear being expressed that the show might underperform, especially since it takes place on the same night as a Beyoncé concert in the same city. As such, WWE could use this failure to set up a reason that they don’t want to organize an all-women show in the future.

Plus, one top name noted that hosting WWE Evolution 2025 isn’t necessary since there’s a packed PLE calendar set for the summer and thereby questions have been raised regarding what the company would actually do with the show. On a contradictory note, another veteran in the locker room viewed this PLE as a chance to showcase talent who don’t often get regular opportunities on TV.

WWE Evolution 2025 would mark the return of a women’s professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) / premium live event, scheduled for Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, streaming live, on both Netflix and Peacock.