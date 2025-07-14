The all-women premium live event, WWE Evolution 2025, took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last night. Unlike the first-ever edition that went down seven years ago, this one only had a couple of legends performing on the show in the former of WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus. The latter performed in a championship bout and came up short.

In one of the co-main events of WWE Evolution 2025, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Trish Stratus to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. This marked the first women’s title match in 19 years for the all-time great, where she wanted to become an eight-time Women’s Champion. Her last title match happened at Unforgiven 2006 PPV show in her hometown of Toronto, where she defeated Lita to retire.

WWE Evolution 2025: New World Champion Crowned After MITB Cash-In

In this comeback title bout, Stratton got the better of the Attitude Era Legend in the opening exchange upon delivering two suplexes before taking Stratus onto the apron for another. The legend countered with a Stratusphere move on the floor. Stratus then picked up some momentum by slamming the champion into the barricade and throwing her back in the ring for a spinebuster for a near-fall.

Stratus continued to get the better of the champion by applying a Lou Thesz Press followed by a Tornado DDT for another near-fall. Stratton found the rhythm back in this match at WWE Evolution 2025 by delivering a cartwheel back elbow, followed by an innovative suplex-lumbar check to score a near-fall.

WWE Evolution 2025: Trish Stratus got a standing ovation despite loss

Stratton wanted to finish the match with a Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Stratus got her knees up and rather delivered the Stratusfaction. Stratton survived, which led Stratus to attempt her own moonsault, but this time, Stratton got her knees up and followed up with the PME to gain the pinfall win to retain her title at WWE Evolution 2025.

After the dream win over her childhood idol, Stratton left the ring proclaiming that Stratus would always be the “Forever Champion. As Stratus stayed in the ring, the gathered crowd at WWE Evolution 2025 applauded her with the “Thank you Trish” chants and a standing ovation, before she eventually made her exit.