Just nine days away from WWE Evolution 2025, the storylines on WWE programming are all being directed at the setup of the match card of the premium live event. On last night’s episode of SmackDown, the process of filling up the card continued with the return of a WWE Hall of Famer who also appeared to be the next challenger for the WWE Women’s Championship in a dream contest.

Since IYO SKY chose Rhea Ripley as her WWE Evolution 2025 opponent on Raw for the Women’s World Championship Match, the counterpart champion on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton, also wanted to choose hers as she came out on last night’s episode. This led the Queen of the Ring tournament winner, Jade Cargill, to make her way to the ring to let her know that she’s always coming for a title.

Cargill warned her to choose her opponent correctly at WWE Evolution 2025, “or you won’t be at SummerSlam.” Stratton then informed the crowd that she had a surprise for everyone in terms of the all-women PLE as she invited her Elimination Chamber tag team partner, Trish Stratus, to the ring. Since it wouldn’t be Evolution without Stratusfaction, she willingly put her title on the line against Stratus.

Upon arriving at the ring, Stratus accepted the challenge to confirm the match at WWE Evolution 2025. Stratus is seemingly excited to experience what it would be like to perform in this era, which runs on “Tiffy Time.” Plus, she’s keen on becoming an 8-time champion in front of her kids.

WWE Evolution 2025 will be Trish Stratus’ first singles championship opportunity since Unforgiven 2006. It was her then-retirement match where she defeated Lita to win the WWE Women’s Championship for the seventh time. Recently, she defended the WWE women’s tag titles as a replacement for champion Lita in April 2023 with Becky Lynch. On the inaugural edition of Evolution in 2018, she teamed up with Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. 2 teams TBD

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE