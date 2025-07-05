Just nine days away from WWE Evolution 2025, the storylines on WWE programming are all being directed at the setup of the match card of the premium live event. On last night’s episode of SmackDown, the unlikely team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss turned out to be one of the teams who will be challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at the PLE.

On the July 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Flair was seen talking to General Manager Nick Aldis about her spot at WWE Evolution 2025. Aldis revealed a solution to her query by booking her and a partner in the upcoming three-way tag match against the Secret Her-vice (Alba Fyre & Piper Niven), and Michin & B-Fab, with the winner to be added to the tag team title match at the PLE.

Flair entered an argument with Aldis as Alexa Bliss appeared at the scene and suggested that it was her wanting to pair up with Flair as they both wanted to win gold, irrespective of singles or dual titles.

A reluctant Charlotte Flair then teamed up with Alexa Bliss and defeated The Secret Hervice and Michin & B Fab in a Triple Threat Match to get added to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match set for WWE Evolution 2025. In the match, Flair and Bliss continued to make attempts at one-upping each other.

In the closing stretch, Flair sought a moonsault onto both Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. Flair gave a pat on the head of Bliss, which the referee counted as a tag, and he allowed Bliss to enter the ring. Bliss thus was able to hit the top rope, execute the Twisted Bliss to pick up the pinfall win, leading the way for the new team to the card of WWE Evolution 2025.

After the match, Flair and Bliss shared an awkward hug before raising one another’s hands for the victory. Flair also gave Bliss a playful knock on the shoulder after teaming up with her for the very first time on WWE programming. They are now one of the contenders to the tag titles held by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at WWE Evolution 2025, with the latter filling in for injured Liv Morgan.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. 2 teams TBD

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE