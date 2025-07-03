WWE has already loaded up the match card for their next all-women premium live event, WWE Evolution 2025, scheduled for next weekend. With multiple announcements already coming on this past Monday’s Raw, spoilers suggest that some more will be reserved for this Friday’s episode of Smackdown on the USA Network.

At the same time, WWE might not have locked in two of their women’s division’s biggest names in history. Reports from Ringside News have noted that Saraya, formerly known as Paige, has reportedly not been contacted about appearing at WWE Evolution 2025. This comes despite fan speculation and excitement about her return to the WWE for the all-women PLE as she remains a free agent.

A similar situation occurs with Brie Bella as her return for WWE Evolution 2025 remains in jeopardy. While Nikki Bella has been openly teasing a WWE return in interviews, Brie has told people that WWE hasn’t contacted her about any potential involvement on the show, as of this writing, which should rule out the chances of her comeback.

It appears to be a surprising move on WWE’s part, given that they had originally discussed plans for The Bella Twins to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Evolution 2025 with the women’s tag team championships on the line. But sources say that conversation happened without Brie Bella being involved in it, leaving her completely out of the creative equation.

In more news, Fightful Select reports active working has been noticed to bring back top female legends for WWE Evolution 2025, including Trish Stratus, who’s already begun her return storyline with Tiffany Stratton on this week’s SmackDown tapings in Pittsburgh. However, Trish shouldn’t be the only familiar legendary figure that the company has been in talks with for the show.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE