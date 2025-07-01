There have been reported internal pushes regarding WWE Evolution 2025 having a number of legends on the match card, and those demands will be met. Multiple announcements regarding the returning PLE were made during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, including two championship bouts. Those announcements continued even after Raw as WWE taped the July 4 episode of Smackdown.

Spoilers from the upcoming Smackdown episodes are out, courtesy of WWFOldSchool which informs us that a WWE Legend will be involved at the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event in a title match capacity. It will be none other than Trish Stratus to feature in a dream bout against someone whom many consider her successor in the modern-day WWE.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill had a face-off segment on Smackdown where Tiffany said that she’ll be ready for Cargill at SummerSlam now that she’s entitled to a title bout following her win at Night of Champions.

However, before that match, Tiffany revealed that she would defend her title at WWE Evolution 2025 against one of her idols, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Stratus then showed up on Smackdown and accepted the challenge from her former tag team partner.

WWE Evolution 2025: Battle Royal To Set Up Title Match At Clash In Paris

Trish Stratus is here! The legend interrupts Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill. #SmackDown Stratus vs Stratton set for Evolution on July 13th. https://t.co/lEfaTgDAv9 pic.twitter.com/OBwzNx62Qg — Donny Chedrick (@DonChed54) July 1, 2025

Previous reports from WrestleVotes claimed that WWE originally planned to announce Trish Stratus’ return and her involvement at WWE Evolution 2025 a few weeks ago. They have prepared graphics for the same before John Cena’s second promo on the June 13 episode of SmackDown, but that didn’t happen for some reason.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2025: Seth Rollins Booked For Big Match At July Show

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE