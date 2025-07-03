WWE Evolution 2025 might have just turned out to be overloading the already packed schedule of the company through this summer. With a Saturday Night’s Main Event and an NXT premium live event already set during a similar weekend, WWE Superstars isn’t quite understanding the logic of booking a historic event like this, which might turn out to be a failure amid some random booking.

While speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked whether the placement of WWE Evolution 2025 does make any sense and the fact that the PLE might end up underperforming, could be blamed on how the show was rushed or rather the creative team could barely get the time to set up some solid storylines for it.

Sapp revealed the internal reaction of the WWE female locker room by saying that many of the women he talked to were under the impression that WWE Evolution 2025 was set up to struggle. They pointed out that it was scheduled on the AEW All In Texas weekend, also across the street from a Beyoncé concert, and during an MLB All-Star weekend when most of the hotels in the area would already be booked.

Sapp noted that the talents weren’t happy about these factors prohibiting WWE Evolution 2025 from becoming an all-out success, and also felt that the event had been coming together in a random way, as the company had barely two weeks from Night of Champions to finalize the builds.

“So a lot of the women that I was speaking to felt, a lot of them felt like it was set up. That, one, it was put on All In weekend, across the street from a Beyoncé concert, during MLB All-Star weekend when a lot of the hotels were going to be bought up in the area. They weren’t necessarily thrilled with that, but it was hastily produced,” Sapp reported about WWE Evolution 2025. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE usually places 5 matches in the recently produced premium live events, but that won’t be the case for the all-women show. Since it’s a one-off occasion, the reported plan is to have a bigger card than other PLEs, with 7-8 matches featuring the past and present female WWE Superstars. However, the creative halt could alter these plans.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE