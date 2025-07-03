Women’s superstars of the WWE will make history as they compete in WWE Evolution 2025, the second-only all-female premium live event in the company’s history, next weekend. Multiple matches for the show have been announced on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, followed by the unveiling of the official poster of the event.

While the current locker room members featured on the poster, WWE Hall of Famers, like Trish Stratus or Nikki Bella, are also on it, hinting at more legendary appearances at WWE Evolution 2025. Being one of the cornerstone figures who kicked off the women’s Evolution, a decade ago, Saraya FKA Paige has also been rumored to show up at the PLE, and the former WWE Superstar, herself, fueled up the speculations.

The former WWE Divas Champion simply took to Twitter and asked fans whether WWE Evolution 2025 was this weekend, saying, “Evolution is this weekend?” This tease instantly made fans speculate whether she will eventually make her return at the all-women Premium Live Event. This would be a perfect show for her to head back to her home in the WWE after a few years’ absence.

WWE Evolution 2025: Update On The Bella Twins Involvement At All-Women PLE

Evolution is this weekend? — SARAYA (@Saraya) July 2, 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Saraya announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling after spending more than two years with the company. Remaining as a free agent for the first half of the year, she has mostly been busy with a brand new podcast venture, Rulebreakers with Saraya, alongside the promotion spree for her memoir, Hell in Boots. We’ll have to wait and see until next week to learn whether she’ll be back on board with the WWE during the WWE Evolution 2025 PLE.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE