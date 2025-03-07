WWE Evolution was the first all-female pay-per-view/premium live event in the history of the wrestling promotion which only featured women’s division matches on the card. One can’t measure the PLE’s success with only its success rate in terms of PPV buys as it broke down the barriers for female talents who once used to feature in demeaning gimmick matches.

While the fans of women’s wrestling certainly appreciated WWE Evolution just because of the fact that this PPV became a reality, this appeared to be one of the worst drawing pay-per-views of all time in the history of the company. This is one of the reasons why WWE only did it once, as confirmed by veteran ex-WWE superstar Mickie James.

However, WWE doesn’t have to worry about PPV buys / WWE Network buys anymore, since the Network is on Peacock in the United States, the options are open for them to bring back a lot of not-to-do stuff from the past. This includes brining back WWE Evolution in the future as advocated by WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion Bayley.

WWE Evolution II: Spoiler On Date And Location Of Returning PLE In 2025 Summer

Speaking on a recent episode of ‘What Do You Want To Talk About?’, Bayley was asked by the host, the one-time Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes about WWE Evolution PPV/PLE possibly coming back into the WWE programming and the multi-time champion was fully down with it.

“I think it would be so cool to give everybody on RAW and SmackDown a part of that show, Evolution 2. You can bring girls in from NXT. We just saw Jordynne Grace on NXT, TNA girls, whatever that connection is there,” Bayley talked about WWE Evolution II becoming a reality.

“We can bring different girls and you can bring someone in from the past if they’re up for it to do a little something but we have such a stacked roster right now where it’s like, we can hold down a show on our own, another PLE on our own.”

WWE Evolution 2018 PLE Match Card

Despite the shortcomings around WWE Evolution 2018, many believe this particular show produced a match card to be remembered for a long time. It goes as follows,

– Trish Stratus & Lita def. Mickie James & Alicia Fox (with Alexa Bliss)

– Nia Jax won the 20-woman WWE Evolution Battle Royal to earn a Women’s Championship Match

– Toni Storm def. Io Shirai to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic

– Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya def. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan)

– Shayna Baszler def. Kairi Sane (c) to win the NXT Women’s Championship

– Becky Lynch (c) def. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

– Ronda Rousey (c) def. Nikki Bella (with Brie Bella) to retain the RAW Women’s Championship