The all-women premium live event, WWE Evolution, returned with its second installment in 2025, meeting long expectations of fans and the female superstars of the company. Emanating from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13, the show was another proof of why the women in the WWE should be nurtured even more, as they’re no less marquee performers than the male roster members.

The pioneer and entrepreneur, Stephanie McMahon, kicked off WWE Evolution, fittingly, giving a major boost to the performers of the all-women show. Alongside many other title matches on the show and the second-ever Evolution Battle Royal, a Women’s Intercontinental Championship opportunity was also there for the inaugural champion in this genre, Lyra Valkyria, and she admittedly had a good time in that match.

While speaking to Fightful’s Kate Elizabeth in a new interview, Valkyria spoke about being a part of the 2025 WWE Evolution match card. She had such a wonderful time in the locker room at the PLE that she feels thankful enough to have spent that time. The Irish superstar is super grateful for belonging to the self-proclaimed best era of the WWE women’s division.

“I wish I could take the feeling of camaraderie and support and good vibes that were in the locker room and show that to you. People don’t know, you had to be there. I feel like it’s the best time to be part of the WWE locker room,” Valkyria wanted WWE Evolution’s return as soon as possible.

“I’m so grateful for the time that I’ve gotten here. I really wouldn’t change anything. It was amazing, and everyone knocked it out of the park. There was so much support for each other as well. I hope we do another one very soon.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Lyra Valkyria came up short in a title bout at WWE Evolution 2025

In the opening match of WWE Evolution 2025, Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria was the expected show-stealer from the match, and she wasn’t involved in the decisive pinfall of the match, where Lynch rolled up Bayley to steal the win.

The original main event announced for WWE Evolution 2025 was a singles contest over the Women’s World Championship with Rhea Ripley challenging the champion IYO SKY. However, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and escaped the scene with the title, creating a shocking moment and further making it even more memorable.