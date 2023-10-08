WWE Fastlane 2023: Carlito Returns To Help Rey Mysterio At PLE

Veteran Mexican wrestler Carlito has finally resurfaced on TV at WWE Fastlane 2023 proving the speculations true of his return. It’s been floating on the internet for the past several months since his glimpses were seen at the WWE Backlash event last May. Now, it appears that he will be a regular member of the WWE roster on Smackdown.

In the second match of WWE Fastlane 2023, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were defeated by LWO’s Santos Escobar, United States Champion Rey Mysterio, and Carlito in a six-man tag team match capacity. The match began with just Santos and Rey in the match from LWO’s side in a 2-on-3 capacity to keep the anticipation ongoing about Carlito’s return.

With the heels dominating the bout using the numbers game, Zelina Vega looked on from the ringside. Rey finally gave the call to the mystery partner he had in mind and Carlito responded to it and came out. After turning the tide in favor of the LWO, the returning star hit Montez Ford with a backstabber for the pin to win at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Carlito’s return was set up on the WWE Fastlane 2023 go-home Smackdown episode

On this past week’s episode of SmackDown which is the go-home WWE Fastlane 2023 episode, The Street Profits attacked and injured Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO during Rey Mysterio’s match with Bobby Lashley. After this, Mysterio and Santos Escobar were the only two in position to compete in the tag team match. But Mysterio called and arranged a mystery partner of his own.

Heading into WWE Fastlane 2023, PWInsider reported that this angle was set up to make way for Carlito’s return to join forces with Mysterio and Escobar. That’s how things unfolded at the PLE and it appears that the LWO faction will only become bigger and better on the Smackdown brand.

Carlito made a shocking appearance at the WWE Backlash premium live event, earlier in May to help Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight against Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest. Shortly after it was announced that Carlito also signed a WWE contract to become a regular performer in the ring. That stint should begin from the post-WWE Fastlane 2023 episode, this Friday night on Smackdown.