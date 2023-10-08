CM Punk Reference Again Dropped On WWE TV At Fastlane 2023

The teases of CM Punk arriving on TV cryptically continued for the time being at WWE Fastlane 2023. With Survivor Series coming up from the former WWE Superstar’s hometown of Chicago, these teases are gradually beginning the anticipation of a solid return at the November PLE although nothing in this regard has been confirmed.

In the main event of last night’s WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event, Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. In a brutal affair, Rollins put Nakamura through two tables with a Falcon Arrow to pick up the big win in what appeared to be his toughest title defense, to date during the ongoing title reign.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns, Triple H And More Return Set For October 13 Episode

Corey Graves dropped CM Punk reference at WWE Fastlane 2023

By the end of the Fastlane PLE, WWE commentator Corey Graves said the following on commentary, “Seth is living life on the edge of a lightning bolt.” This line was similar to an Instagram story put by CM Punk, earlier this year which was made in memory of his match with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

CM Punk shared a picture of his entrance with Paul Heyman at the biggest event of the WWE and wrote the following with the suitable caption, “Ten years ago. Riding on the edge of a lightning bolt.”

CM Punk reference was also made on this past week’s Raw and Smackdown

Previously on Raw, Michael Cole interviewed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the ring, ahead of his Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane. During this segment, Cole remembered Rollins’ nicknames which included “Manipulator” and “Puppeteer.” This was also a CM Punk reference, as he used the words Manipulator and Puppet in his first pipebomb promo in Ring of Honor.

Then on Smackdown, a graphic for the Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura was shown when Graves said the following,

“The greatest trick The Devil ever pulled was making the world forget that he existed.”

This was also said by the former WWE Champion during his title with the Ring of Honor promotion. As mentioned above, there are rumors going around that CM Punk is returning to WWE following his release from AEW at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago in November although sources are yet to confirm his signing with the company.