WWE Fastlane 2023: Spoiler On Ruthless Aggression Era Veteran’s Return At PLE

WWE Fastlane 2023 is just a few hours away in the WWE schedule and no further match was announced on the go-home Smackdown episode for the show. That being said, only 5 matches for the show have been announced and one could assume that there will be other segments to fill up the card in an appropriate way. Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s return is being assumed in a big way while a former WWE veteran could also rejoin the brand.

Former Intercontinental Champion Carlito made a shocking appearance at the WWE Backlash premium live event, earlier this year to help Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight against Mr. Money in the Bank and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest. Now, he’s again been rumored to be back on TV at WWE Fastlane 2023.

A month after Backlash, The Wrestling Observer reported that the former United States Champion was signed with WWE as he had withdrawn from all of his earlier bookings with several independent wrestling promotions.

PWInsider then reported that he was supposed to return to WWE on the July 7 episode of SmackDown that took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. But that did not happen as a segment featuring The Bloodline went on for almost 40 minutes on that show causing in scrapping of multiple other segments. Now, it’s been speculated that WWE Fastlane 2023 would present him with a perfect spot for a return.

WWE Fastlane 2023: Carlitto to team up with Mysterio and Escobar

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits attacked and injured Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO during Rey Mysterio’s match with Bobby Lashley. The LWO is also set to face Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man Tag Team match at WWE Fastlane 2023, but at this stage, Mysterio and Santos Escobar are only in position to compete in that match.

Mysterio made a call to a mystery friend during Smackdown as Del Toro and Wilde won’t be available for the match at WWE Fastlane 2023, according to the doctors. PWInsider is reporting that this angle was set up to make way for Carlitto’s return, who will return, tonight to join forces with Mysterio and Escobar.