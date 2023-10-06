John Cena Heading Into WWE Fastlane 2023 With A Disappointing Record

John Cena is a global brand who continues to bring high value to WWE programming, no matter what. Being a part-timer in the WWE over the last six years, his regular feature on WWE television shortened since 2017. But at the same time, all of his appearances have become special especially given that the legend has recently indicated that the time could inch near for him.

That is indeed reflected in his ongoing record in pay-per-view events. Once touted as Big Match John who has multiple Wrestlemania main event wins by his name, currently holds an unfortunate streak at Premium Live Events. Heading into his match at Fastlane, that unfortunate record is out and it’s certain that he would love to come out of it.

According to a report from CageMatch.net, John Cena has not won a match at a premium live event since October 2018 at Super Showdown in Australia. In that match, he and Bobby Lashley defeated the team of Kevin Owens and Elias.

Crown Jewel 2023: John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Reportedly Planned For WWE PLE

John Cena hasn’t had a solo win in a WWE PLE since 2018

It’s also been noted that John Cena has been winless in Premium Live Events for five years now. His last solo win came at a Saudi Arabia event against Triple H by the name of Greatest Royal Rumble back in 2018. It remains to be seen whether the Cenation Leader could finally come out of the unfortunate losing streak at WWE Fastlane, this weekend.

At present, John Cena and LA Knight are set to square off against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane tomorrow night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. This will make the 16-time world champion’s first Premium Live Event match since his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, earlier this April. This particular event will also be the first PLE in Indiana after a gap of almost six years since the 2017 TLC.

John Cena Gives Good News To WWE Universe Ahead Of Fastlane 2023

John Cena was originally slated to team up with AJ Styles to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane 2023 as seen on Smackdown a few weeks ago. But before they could sign the contract, Uso and Sikoa attacked Styles in the parking lot. Solo also delivered a splash to send Styles through some tables which forced the former WWE Champion to get stretchered out of the arena.