SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

WWE Raw: Major Title Feud Once Canceled Due To Top Babyface Superstar

Arindam Pal

Oct 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM

WWE Raw: Major Title Feud Once Canceled Due To Top Babyface Superstar

Seth Rollins has been the true show-runner for the WWE Raw division for so many years and it was a shame that he didn’t get to hold a top world championship between 2019 and 2023. This is mainly due to the fact that WWE monopolized the main event scene by keeping Roman Reigns the undisputed champion for such a long time. The newly introduced world championship is supposed to change the picture.

In the absence of a world title on WWE Raw, the United States Championship was considered the top title for a long time. In fact, the 2022 Money in the Bank briefcase holder Austin Theory tried to cash in his contract on the then-US Champion Rollins and miserably failed. A title feud was admittedly in the making around the same tile in the fall of 2022 which never took place.

“Maybe One That Changed The Game,” Becky Lynch On Her Greatest WWE Rival

During the October 17th, 2022, episode of WWE Raw, Mustafa Ali confronted then-United States Champion, Seth Rollins. This happened after Ali was promised a title opportunity by the previous champion, Bobby Lashley. Over the next few weeks, the two WWE Superstars engaged in intense brawls which gauged interest for the WWE Universe into the storyline. As a result, the mid-carder Ali was also supposed to get a push.

Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali had an abandoned story on WWE Raw

However, the rivalry took an unexpected turn on WWE Raw when Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory stepped up as the next challengers for the United States Championship and Ali was removed from the scene. The development in the title picture headed in a completely different direction where Ali never had a place.

John Cena Gives Good News To WWE Universe Ahead Of Fastlane 2023

Speaking in an interview with METRO, Ali revealed that he believed the angle changed after WWE Raw fans started giving babyface reactions to Seth Rollins. Mustafa Ali went into some of the reasons he believes his program with Seth Rollins was dropped.

“I don’t think it was a knock. What I think happened was, I was this babyface that wasn’t fully developed, so you have to reintroduce me as this contender. Even though Seth was this bad guy champion, he was blurring the lines where the fans were really starting to sing his song, and they had to make a decision. Do we lean into this, or does he commit to being the bad guy?”

Moving on after Wrestlemania 39, Seth Rollins headed into the World Heavyweight Championship picture from Night of Champions onward. On that same night, Ali also received an Intercontinental Championship opportunity from GUNTHER.

Tagged:

Seth Rollins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

NEWS

Related Article
WWE Fastlane 2023: Spoiler On Ruthless Aggression Era Veteran’s Return At PLE
WWE Fastlane 2023: Spoiler On Ruthless Aggression Era Veteran’s Return At PLE

Oct 7, 2023, 10:50 AM

WWE Smackdown: Top 4 Babyfaces Join Forces; The Bloodline &#038; Judgment Day Make Ally
WWE Smackdown: Top 4 Babyfaces Join Forces; The Bloodline & Judgment Day Make Ally

Oct 7, 2023, 10:45 AM

WWE Fastlane 2023: Possible Winners Revealed From October PLE
WWE Fastlane 2023: Possible Winners Revealed From October PLE

Oct 6, 2023, 6:33 PM

Fastlane 2023: Spoiler On Former Champion’s Appearance At WWE PLE
Fastlane 2023: Spoiler On Former Champion’s Appearance At WWE PLE

Oct 6, 2023, 6:28 PM

“It’s Also Fair To Say That I Wasn’t Shocked,” Emma Responds To Her 2023 WWE Release
“It’s Also Fair To Say That I Wasn’t Shocked,” Emma Responds To Her 2023 WWE Release

Oct 6, 2023, 6:24 PM

Reason Bombshell WWE Diva Was Released From Contract In 2023
Reason Bombshell WWE Diva Was Released From Contract In 2023

Oct 6, 2023, 6:18 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links