John Cena Gives Good News To WWE Universe Ahead Of Fastlane 2023

John Cena is enjoying a full-time schedule for the time being which is not what we are used to seeing nowadays on WWE programming. Amid the Hollywood strike, he had some time off which WWE has been utilizing strategically for the past several weeks. Upon his return in early September, the veteran however doubted that he was thankful for his run since the days are numbered for him.

This obviously worried the global fanbase of John Cena who thought of a possible retirement news from the franchise player of the WWE. The good thing is that it’s not going to happen, anytime soon as the legendary wrestler himself suggests that the time isn’t yet right for him to hang up the boots.

During an interview on this week’s WWE’s The Bump, the 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked what he wants to accomplish in his current WWE run. In response, he noted that he just wanted to ensure that he just wants to make sure it’s not the time for him to move into sunset, which appears to be good news for all his fans.

“So selfishly, I said I wanted to make sure it’s not time to go yet. And I confidently believe that I’m not done. But I do believe that we’re all fighting that ticking clock and mine has less seconds than most other people in the locker room. Even some are seen like I just want to say thank you. Thank you to the audience,” John Cena noted.

“Like a lot of times, we just go away and we don’t get a chance to say a proper thing like, ‘Hey, thanks for allowing me to do this for so long’. I pull no punches. I don’t exist without the audience. And I’m just really grateful for every single second. I’m really grateful. That’s why I can’t talk trash about it.”

John Cena scheduled for a tag team match at Fastlane

John Cena will team up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso) this Saturday at the Fastlane premium live event. This will be his first televised match since the WrestleMania 39 premium live event in April, where he lost to Austin Theory.

John Cena was originally slated to team up with AJ Styles to take on the two Bloodline members at WWE Fastlane 2023. But Uso and Sikoa attacked Styles in the parking lot. Solo also delivered a splash to send Styles through some tables which forced the former WWE Champion to get stretchered out of the arena in an ambulance. Later, LA Knight fulfilled AJ’s vacant spot, last week.

Apart from Fastlane, John Cena will also appear on next week’s NXT to be at ringside for Carmelo Hayes, as the latter takes on Bron Breakker. Paul Heyman will be in the corner of Breakker as per instructions received from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.