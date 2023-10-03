“WWE And I Have Just Outgrown Each Other,” Adam Copeland On Joining AEW

For the past 48 hours, the most discussed topic in the world of professional wrestling has been Adam Copeland’s arrival at All Elite Wrestling. Some of the fans and critics are skeptical about the move given that he had been a WWE-Lifer as Edge in the WWE and enjoyed a career second to none. Many doubt whether he could match up to his highly-accomplished career after coming to AEW.

Adam Copeland has his own reasons for joining the AEW and he’s spilled out everything via social media. In a lengthy written update, the Rated-R Superstar described how he and WWE outgrown each other, over time. Not that he has to complain about him staying with the WWE but it’s that the company didn’t have anything fresh to offer him for a long time.

According to Adam Copeland, he always wants to pursue new challenges, work with old friends, and participate in fresh matchups as a wrestler. All Elite Wrestling can set him up with those circumstances more than what WWE could have done, at this point when his days of wrestling are numbered. Furthermore, he also believes that he accomplished everything that WWE had to offer and nothing was left in there.

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland And A Surprise Added To 4-Year Anniversary Episode

Adam Copeland wants to have fresh challenges in the remainder of his career

“I love WWE and appreciate everything the company did for me. Always have, always will. They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities, and through hard work on both ends, I’ve been supplied with a wonderful life,” Adam Copeland wrote.

“Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I’d start my family with. Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn’t have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that’s ok. I’ll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there.”

As for the fans who don’t support his move to All Elite Wrestling, Adam Copeland stated that fans shouldn’t choose one company over another. He believes that wrestling should be fun, and anyone who’s offended should take a breather. While he will still be working hard and enjoying himself, he has open invitations to his fans to join him on the ride for the next phase of his career.

During the post-WrestleDream 2023 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan stated that Adam Copeland will be wrestling a full-time schedule. It was also affirmed that he will be making regular appearances on AEW Dynamite and Collision episodes unlike continuing in the WWE in a limited schedule. There’s no update on how long this run would continue.