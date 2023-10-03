AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland And A Surprise Added To 4-Year Anniversary Episode

AEW Dynamite started its journey on the TNT Network as the flagship program of the All Elite Wrestling brand that was unveiled in early 2019. With Tony Khan presiding things over for the brand as the CEO and the Head of the Creative Team, the company has grown far bigger than one could have expected. If truth be told then the other giant in professional wrestling, WWE never had a tougher competition like this.

This week, AEW Dynamite is set to celebrate the 4-year anniversary of the show with some big things planned for it. Of course, the newest member of the All Elite Wrestling, Adam “Edge” Copeland has been added to the show. The debutant will be addressing the audience in his first promo session directed to the AEW fans.

Formerly known as Edge in WWE, Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023 and now he’s set for action on AEW Dynamite. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke to the media following the PPV, where it was revealed that he will make his in-ring debut for Tony Khan’s company on the October 10 edition of AEW’s flagship show. Luchasauras was announced to be his opponent.

That segment is surely going to be an attraction for the latest upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite while one additional surprise will also be there as announced by The Young Bucks who won a Fatal-4-Way match to become the number-one contenders for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream 2023 PPV event.

Then on the latest episode of Being The Elite on YouTube, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks teased a surprise for the 4-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite by stating the following,

“Guess what? Big night for us, right? Adam Copeland debuts. We got our future title match. Yeah, Big things. I would like to do that, by the way. We’re all tired, so I have a little bit of a surprise to make, travel, a little bit of a surprise for us this Wednesday coming up. Stay tuned. I think you guys are all going to be happy. Rick’s invited, too.”

AEW Dynamite October 4 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 4 episode is scheduled to go down from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. The confirmed match card for the show is given below:

– We’ll hear from Adam “Edge” Copeland

– Rey Fenix (c) vs. ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champion Nick Jackson for the AEW International Championship

– Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita

– Jay White to address being victimized by a group of masked men last week

– Young Bucks to have a surprise