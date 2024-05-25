WWE’s King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament final lineups are set for tonight at the titular premium live event from Saudi Arabia. The two last matches of the tourney from the men’s and women’s divisions have been hosted in the latest episode of Smackdown with the two winners emerging to the final matches.

In the main event of Smackdown, Randy Orton defeated Tama Tonga in the semifinal bout to win the Smackdown King of the Ring bracket and advance to the tournament finale. After the match, The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa wanted to jump on Orton for an attack but Kevin Owens returned and made the save.

Following this match on Smackdown it was confirmed that Randy Orton will now take on Gunther who already defeated Jey Uso on Raw to advance to the final match. The winner of this final bout at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 will be receiving a World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam.

The final match from the Queen of the Ring side also went down on Smackdown where Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair to win the bracket from the SmackDown side and advance to Saturday’s tournament finals. After the match, Jax sent a stern warning to her opponent Lyra Valkyria.

Previously on Raw, Valkyria delivered a classic against IYO SKY en route to the final match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Now the winner of the Valkyria vs. Jax matchup at the Saudi PLE will receive a Women’s World or WWE Women’s Title shot at SummerSlam.

At the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their titles for the first time against the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The match was announced after the challengers mocked the champions in a backstage segment before Cargill scared them away.

This match has been slotted in the two-hour Countdown to the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE broadcast that streams live starting at 11 AM Eastern time this Saturday. Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Big E, Kayla Braxton, and Wade Barrett have been announced to be present in the kick-off panel.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament finals take place at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, tonight. Following Smackdown, the match card for the show stands as follows,

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell [kickoff-show]

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals: Gunther vs. Randy Orton

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax