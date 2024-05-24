Excitements are all around the place for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 edition that’s waiting from the soil of Saudi Arabia, this weekend. Heading into the PLE, the stakes have been made even higher for the superstars competing in the titular tournaments as the winners will be receiving championship matches in the future.

A couple of days ago, WWE Superstars touched down in Jeddah to have an enjoyable time in Saudi before they finally participate in the scheduled shows, King and Queen of the Ring 2024 as well as the go-home edition of Friday Night Smackdown, this weekend. Before that, the WWE Superstars enjoyed some private times which raised eyebrows among the fans.

After the WWE Superstars had arrived in Saudi Arabia for this Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event, a lot of fans were shocked to see photos of WWE women’s wrestlers in bikinis in Saudi Arabia.

An update from WWFOldSchool suggested that the female wrestlers were allowed to wear swimsuits because they were at a private beach. They were never allowed to wear these on a public beach in Saudi Arabia. Some of the snaps available on social media are given below:

As mentioned above, the WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H dropped a big announcement regarding the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments winner during last night’s press conference in Saudi Arabia. The revelation says that the winners of the tourneys will both receive Men’s and Women’s World championship shots at the SummerSlam premium live event set for August 3rd in Cleveland, Ohio from the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament finals will take place at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals: Gunther vs. Randy Orton/Tama Tonga

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax/Bianca Belair