WWE Legend John Cena Appears At Oscars 2024 Without Clothes

Pro-wrestling industry made its presence felt during the Oscars 2024 award ceremony but nobody garnered attention like John Cena. The WWE legend appeared on the global award stage without putting on any clothes which took his fans into a frenzy. The social media was buzzing over whether the bonafide wrestler insulted himself with this move but nonetheless, people couldn’t help but notice the move.

All three WWE part-timers, John Cena, The Rock, and Bad Bunny presented awards at the Oscars and the former one was the first to do so, first appearing in a skit with Jimmy Kimmel. After Kimmel talked about how a streaker previously interrupted the Academy Awards, the former WWE Champion was encouraged to do the same.

After initially rejecting that idea, Super Cena ended up taking the challenge by wearing nothing but only the Oscars envelope to present the award for Best Costume Design. He eventually put on a toga before announcing the winner in that section, Poor Things.

WTF IS JOHN CENA DOING ??!? pic.twitter.com/j098cHFBKO — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) March 11, 2024

John Cena reunited with The Rock at the Oscars 2024

Once John Cena made his exit, he was shown briefly shaking hands with The Rock who came out to present the award for Best International Feature Film with Bad Bunny. That award went to The Zone of Interest. The Rock is back on WWE television by partnering with Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline. On this past episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that he will team up with Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania 40 to take on Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins.

As for John Cena, chances are relatively low that he will return to the WWE wrestling ring in the foreseeable future. He was last seen on WWE programming at Crown Jewel 2023, where he lost to Solo Sikoa. At present, the 16-time champion is set to begin filming the second season of Peacemaker, so having a match at WrestleMania 40 won’t be possible for him due to movie insurance issues.

However, an appearance for John Cena at WrestleMania XL can’t fully be ruled out as WWE has already discussed non-risky things for him for that night. Previously, The Wrestling Observer has already reported the seasoned veteran possibly showing up at the biggest PLE of the year.