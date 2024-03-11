Rhea Ripley Not Distancing Herself From Dominik Mysterio En Route To WWE Wrestlemannia 40

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant talents in the WWE as well as in the pro-wrestling industry over the past year or so. Being the showrunner of the WWE Women’s Division, she has garnered a major fanbase. Plus, her love angle with Dominik Mysterio is also something very popular among the WWE Universe.

In recent times, we have seen less playful relationships between the two on WWE television for which the two have begun speculating that Dominik Mysterio was in trouble and that Rhea Ripley had distanced herself from the second-generation superstar. While speaking to Gorilla Position, the reigning Women’s World Champion clarified that’s not the case but she has tons of business to take care of.

Carmella Teases Launching New Project As WWE Hiatus Continues In 2024

Rhea Ripley is busy focusing on challenges for her

Rhea Ripley pointed out that she is constantly having up-and-coming challenges from Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and others in the women’s division. It’s not easy to topple those top names and retain the title around her waist. It was also noted how it’s not easy to satisfy people with whatever actions and decisions they make in their personal lives.

“I’m not trying to distance myself. Mami’s got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I’ve been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people,” Rhea Ripley explained.

“Now that I’m actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women’s division, people are like, Oh no, she’s distancing herself from him [Dominik Mysterio]. I feel like people can never be happy with what I’m doing.”

WWE’s Brie Bella Confirms Wrestling Comeback And Possible Future Opponents

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. Later, Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain her title to confirm her showdown with Lynch.

That being said, all the Judgment Day members, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest have angles planned for WrestleMania 40. But the same can’t be said for Dominik Mysterio as he’s not involved in any active singles feud. However, Dom-Dom will always have his MAMI by her side no matter what.