Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup

Survivor Series 2023 is approaching closer, later this month to wrap things up for WWE’s main roster PLE schedule. For the second straight year, December won’t be having any WWE Network/Peacock Specials. Builds for that final and the last Big-Four PLE of the year are already underway on WWE Raw/Smackdown programming and we can only expect a packed event.

WarGames is going to be a special attraction for Survivor Series 2023 premium live event. The Men’s division WarGames match has already been revealed while the initial lineup for the Women’s WarGames match lineup has also been teased during the latest episode of Smackdown.

WWE Raw: John Cena Declares Married Life “Worth Keeping” Private

WrestleVotes noted on X that WWE’s plan for their Women’s WarGames match scheduled for Survivor Series is coming together. A fourth babyface team member is yet to be named for the match but it is pretty certain that the WWE creative has their plans sorted out for this match,

“This afternoon the Women’s War Games match was listed as: Iyo Sky, Bayley, Kairi Sane & Asuka vs Bianca, Charlotte and Shotzi. A fourth member for the face team wasn’t listed. Official announcement coming later tonight.”

During this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Bayley wasn’t happy with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY bringing Kairi Sane back. Bayley also aired footage from 2020 where she attacked Sane to send her to the WWE. IYO said she brought Kairi back to make Damage CTRL stronger.

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane) went down and it ended in a DQ after Asuka turned on her own team partners to join forces with Damage CTRL.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz
– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark
– Men’s WarGames Match: World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio) & JD McDonagh

Tagged:

Survivor Series

WarGames

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Smackdown

WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Related Article
WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023
WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023

Nov 12, 2023, 6:21 PM

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match

Nov 12, 2023, 1:48 PM

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Former Women’s Champion Competing At WarGames
WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Former Women’s Champion Competing At WarGames

Nov 12, 2023, 1:42 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup
Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup

Nov 11, 2023, 5:45 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Big Heel Turn To Be Completed At WWE PLE
Survivor Series 2023: Big Heel Turn To Be Completed At WWE PLE

Nov 11, 2023, 11:30 AM

Will John Cena Be Available For WWE Survivor Series 2023 WarGames PLE
Will John Cena Be Available For WWE Survivor Series 2023 WarGames PLE

Nov 9, 2023, 6:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic