Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup

Survivor Series 2023 is approaching closer, later this month to wrap things up for WWE’s main roster PLE schedule. For the second straight year, December won’t be having any WWE Network/Peacock Specials. Builds for that final and the last Big-Four PLE of the year are already underway on WWE Raw/Smackdown programming and we can only expect a packed event.

WarGames is going to be a special attraction for Survivor Series 2023 premium live event. The Men’s division WarGames match has already been revealed while the initial lineup for the Women’s WarGames match lineup has also been teased during the latest episode of Smackdown.

WrestleVotes noted on X that WWE’s plan for their Women’s WarGames match scheduled for Survivor Series is coming together. A fourth babyface team member is yet to be named for the match but it is pretty certain that the WWE creative has their plans sorted out for this match,

“This afternoon the Women’s War Games match was listed as: Iyo Sky, Bayley, Kairi Sane & Asuka vs Bianca, Charlotte and Shotzi. A fourth member for the face team wasn’t listed. Official announcement coming later tonight.”

During this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Bayley wasn’t happy with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY bringing Kairi Sane back. Bayley also aired footage from 2020 where she attacked Sane to send her to the WWE. IYO said she brought Kairi back to make Damage CTRL stronger.

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane) went down and it ended in a DQ after Asuka turned on her own team partners to join forces with Damage CTRL.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Men’s WarGames Match: World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio) & JD McDonagh