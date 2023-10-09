WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Provides Injury Update Ahead Of October 9 Title Match

As the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch has been a true workhorse for the WWE as she’s been working on both the WWE Raw and NXT shows. Since winning the title, last month, she’s already gone through a couple of title defenses, and the third one is scheduled to go down tonight on the flagship program of the WWE.

Originally, that match could have gone down on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw if an injury wouldn’t be the bar. Heading into the title match, Becky Lynch is still not fully healed. Taking to social media, she’s now shared a glimpse of the injury scars. In a daring Twitter post, she flaunted her stitched-up wound, a graphic that still keeps her fans in doubt about her well-being.

Becky Lynch posts graphic photo of her post-injury scenario

In day eight looking great! 🤢 pic.twitter.com/vUAIN2iaaY — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 8, 2023

It’s still not updated whether Becky Lynch is cleared to compete or not but her scheduled title defense on this upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw is still on. Tegan Nox is going to be her opponent in this match that was also likely to take place, last month if the original plans would have been intact.

Becky Lynch suffered an injury at NXT No Mercy PLE

Fresh off her victory against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy in an Extreme Rules Match, Becky Lynch was scheduled to put the NXT Women’s Title on the line against Nox on last week’s episode of Raw. But after going through a hellacious experience at No Mercy filled with weapons and top spots, she picked up a slight injury that halted momentums for THE MAN.

If reports are to be believed then Becky Lynch suffered a lacerated arm at No Mercy and this was the reason that she couldn’t compete in her scheduled match against Nox, last week. The wound required 11 stitches in order to get fixed and those were clearly visible in the graphic picture shared by her. She was thus spotted moving in with a sling during last week’s Raw.

Since winning the WWE NXT Women’s Title, Becky Lynch has been intending to lock horns with Tegan Nox. She wanted to face the promising star just a week after winning the gold but WWE officials postponed that opportunity and rather gave Natalya Neidhart a title shot for her incredible performance at Superstar Spectacle in India.