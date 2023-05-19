Indian fanbase has long been demanding for a WWE Live Event to see their favorite Superstars, live in action. It appears that their long demand will finally be met, later this year. Although, WWE is yet to officially announce any kind of announcement regarding the show, a head honcho made some positive statements about it.

WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared at the Moffett Nathanson conference in New York City for a speech and revealed some plans to continue the WWE Live Event spree outside the United States. According to the report of Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Khan confirmed that WWE has included India in this list to host an event in September.

WWE’s international live event spree continues

With this, WWE Live Event will continue to be hosted abroad, as the company already ran premium live events in Saudi Arabia, Wales, and Puerto Rico and there’s an upcoming Money In The Bank show scheduled from London, England. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether the event will be simply a live event or it will be broadcast.

WWE Live Event was previously canceled in India in January

A WWE Live Event was originally planned in India on January 18 of this year, but it had to be postponed. According to the reports from Wrestling Observer, a TV merger deal between WWE’s broadcast in India, Sony Sports Network, and Zee was the reason why it was canceled,

“The decision was made by Sony Sports Network, which is merging with Zee in India, to hold off the show until the merger is finalized. The merger is expected to go through in April, so the show would take place after April.”

2023 will not be the first time that a WWE Live Event will go down in the Indian market. Back in 2017, a similar show went down which was main-evented by Jinder Mahal and Triple H. Popular WWE faction, The Shield (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns) performed in a Tag Team Match on that night. Prior to that, another show took place in January 2016.

With a future WWE Live Event in the pipeline, top WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre previously visited India and shot film commercials to gauge interest among the Indian fans. To promote WrestleMania 39 and film commercials, Rhea Ripley and Bobby Lashley also came to India, earlier this year.