WWE MSG Live Event Results: CM Punk Returns To Action After 10 Years

Maintaining the yearly, WWE Live Event was reserved from the world’s most famous arena, the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The night’s biggest attraction was CM Punk returning to action in the WWE for the first time in almost a decade and for the first time since his shocking return at Survivor Series 2023, last month.

World Titles were on the line at WWE MSG Live

A street fight was there on the WWE Live Event to close things out for the world heavyweight championship. Plus, multiple other championships were also on the line to load up the card. At a glance, check out the results from this special edition of WWE MSG edition,

– Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

– Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) defeated Chelsea Green & Piper Niven to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Omos defeated R-Truth

– Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s World Championship in this WWE Live Event

– Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest) (c) defeated Sami Zayn & Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

– CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio and said the following in his post-match promo:

“When I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania, that isn’t me finishing my story… that’s just me getting started.”

– Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match

– Seth Rollins (c) defeated Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, Rollins cut a promo to end the WWE Live Event

CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

WWE Live Event from MSG created all-time record

Now, WWE has been on a roll, especially after their merger with the UFC under the TKO banner. The latest WWE Live Event was another example where they smashed AEW’s PPV event set from Uniondale, New York, this weekend.

According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, the December 26th Madison Square Garden WWE Live Event broke earlier WWE records as this has now become the highest-grossing non-television event of all time for the company with a total sell-out,

“Internal WWE live events reports claim that WWE’s live event in Madison Square Garden was sold out. The event was said to be the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event of all-time for WWE.”