CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

All

WWE

CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM

CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

CM Punk made a massive return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event which turned the landscape of professional wrestling, upside down. No one expected him to return to WWE considering the bad vibes he created while leaving the company in 2014. He then followed up and declared his mind via numerous promos on WWE programming.

CM Punk didn’t appear on two straight episodes of WWE Raw by the end of 2023 and he’s going to remain off television for a few weeks. The former WWE Champion has revealed that his next TV appearance will be happening on the January 8th episode of Raw in Portland, Oregon. After that, he will also appear on the January 22nd Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand

This appearance will come just before entering the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 27th at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida where CM Punk will make his first TV in-ring appearance after a decade. This will be happening exactly 10 years to the day that he left the company after a disagreement with the-then Vince McMahon regime.

Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

CM Punk appearing in a WWE house show in New York’s MSG

For the time being, CM Punk’s next WWE appearance date will be on Tuesday, December 26, when he will be wrestling in Madison Square Garden in New York. The other WWE Holiday Tour house show that he will be working at is on December 30 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. According to the previous reports of F4Wonline, he would be facing Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio. It will be his first match in a non-televised manner after more than nine years.

It has been reported that this untelevised WWE house show, which will feature CM Punk’s first match in WWE in almost 10 years has sold 15,009 tickets so far. On the flip side, All Elite Wrestling’s final pay-per-view of 2023, having the main event of MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, has sold 7,923 tickets, meaning that WWE has squashed AEW in terms of ticket selling.

Since his return to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk has been engaged in a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and reports suggest that they will be colliding in a match at Wrestlemania 40.

Tagged:

cm punk

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024
CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

Dec 24, 2023, 12:25 PM

WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand
WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand

Dec 23, 2023, 12:19 PM

WWE Smackdown: Massive Title Match Announced For New Year’s Revolution 2024
WWE Smackdown: Massive Title Match Announced For New Year’s Revolution 2024

Dec 23, 2023, 12:14 PM

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interferes In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles
WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interferes In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles

Dec 23, 2023, 12:09 PM

Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends
Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends

Dec 23, 2023, 12:03 PM

Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return
Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

Dec 22, 2023, 1:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy