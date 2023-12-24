CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

CM Punk made a massive return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event which turned the landscape of professional wrestling, upside down. No one expected him to return to WWE considering the bad vibes he created while leaving the company in 2014. He then followed up and declared his mind via numerous promos on WWE programming.

CM Punk didn’t appear on two straight episodes of WWE Raw by the end of 2023 and he’s going to remain off television for a few weeks. The former WWE Champion has revealed that his next TV appearance will be happening on the January 8th episode of Raw in Portland, Oregon. After that, he will also appear on the January 22nd Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This appearance will come just before entering the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 27th at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida where CM Punk will make his first TV in-ring appearance after a decade. This will be happening exactly 10 years to the day that he left the company after a disagreement with the-then Vince McMahon regime.

CM Punk appearing in a WWE house show in New York’s MSG

For the time being, CM Punk’s next WWE appearance date will be on Tuesday, December 26, when he will be wrestling in Madison Square Garden in New York. The other WWE Holiday Tour house show that he will be working at is on December 30 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. According to the previous reports of F4Wonline, he would be facing Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio. It will be his first match in a non-televised manner after more than nine years.

It has been reported that this untelevised WWE house show, which will feature CM Punk’s first match in WWE in almost 10 years has sold 15,009 tickets so far. On the flip side, All Elite Wrestling’s final pay-per-view of 2023, having the main event of MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, has sold 7,923 tickets, meaning that WWE has squashed AEW in terms of ticket selling.

Since his return to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk has been engaged in a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and reports suggest that they will be colliding in a match at Wrestlemania 40.