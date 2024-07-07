A few weeks ago, reports were out regarding Summerslam’s main event which was further set up in the final minutes of the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. A chaotic six-man tag team match took place which saw a shocking outcome with the reigning top champion of the WWE getting pinned by his coming challenger.

In the main event of Money in the Bank 2024, The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa teamed up with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to defeat Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team contest. This match served as Fatu’s WWE in-ring debut where he played a pivotal role in helping his faction for the win.

Money In The Bank 2024: Drew McIntyre Fails To Successfully Cash-In At WWE PLE

At the end of the match, Fatu ended up saving Sikoa and the matchup for his team as Rhodes looked to have Sikoa defeated with a series of Cross Rhodes. This move allowed Sikoa to get the win after laying out Rhodes with a Samoan spike. With that, Sikoa has now pinned the WWE Champion at Money in the Bank PLE which should earn him a title match opportunity at Summerslam.

Money in the Bank 2024: WWE clearly has the main event set for Summerslam

Heading into Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, Fatu, Tonga, and Loa have been added to the refurbished Bloodline led by Sikoa. In the absence of Roman Reigns following his loss at Wrestlemania XL, Sikoa took control of the faction and pronounced himself as the new Tribal Chief. Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline and then also took out Paul Heyman a week ago.

On the go-home edition of Smackdown for Money in the Bank 2024, Sikoa cut a promo and vowed to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship back to The Bloodline. Taking a shot, he stated that Roman Reigns “was not man enough” to defeat Rhodes at WrestleMania 40,

“I’m going to take back our Undisputed WWE title from Cody Rhodes. And if Roman Reigns wants that back, he can try and take it from me.”

According to the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa is slated to be the headliner for Summerslam and WWE is heading toward this match as seen at Money in the Bank 2024.