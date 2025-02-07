WWE is seemingly increasing its premium live event schedule on international soil and Money in the Bank 2025 could be the latest edition to the spree. After reports previously claimed that more non-US PLEs would be increasing in the near future, WWE already confirmed Elimination Chamber and Clash in Paris from outside the United States skirt.

Moving on, follow-up reports are now claiming that WWE hopes to conduct an international Premium Live Event in July and it appears that they want Money in the Bank 2025 in this slot. Similar to last year, the final PLE before Summerslam in August would be going outside the USA.

Update on Money in the Bank 2025 WWE PLE

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was revealed that WWE has discussed hosting Money in the Bank 2025 in an international location in early July. No proper locations have been finalized for the show but WWE already has international events scheduled for later this year including a Saudi Arabia show in June and Clash at the Castle: Paris in August,

“We can confirm WWE has had discussions of hosting Money in the Bank 2025 from an international location in early July. However, our source states nothing is said at this time. Currently on the books for WWE internationally include a Saudi Arabia date in June, as well as the Clash in Paris PLE announced for August that WrestleMania broke last week.”

Last year’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6th with Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton headlining the show by clinching wins over the main-event ladder matches. With Toronto already securing the Elimination Chamber in March, we now expect the Money in the Bank 2025 exact location to be confirmed by the WWE or reliable sources.

Current WWE premium live event schedule in 2025

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France