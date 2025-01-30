Proving the earlier reports of WWE hosting more international premium live events, Clash in Paris 2025 has been announced for this summer. Going by its arrival time, it’s assumed this should be the first WWE PLE in the post-Summerslam season.

As per WWE’s confirmations, the premium live event Clash in Paris 2025 is coming to Paris, France, at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st. The venue is being advertised as the largest indoor arena in Europe, with a listed capacity of 40,000. You can click on this link for pre-sale registration, which is open now, but the official on-sale date has yet to be announced.

That being said, Clash in Paris 2025 is also going to be the first-ever instance that a WWE premium live event will take place in Paris. This announced PLE isn’t the only event scheduled from the city that weekend as the fallout edition of Monday Night Raw on Monday, September 1st will also emanate from the same venue.

Clash in Paris 2025 occurs after WWE Backlash France’s success

Clash in Paris is a follow-up from last year’s WWE Backlash premium live event that turned out to be a massive success from Lyon, France. That post-Wrestlemania XL event in May drew 11,682 audience. The latest PLE announcement also comes after WWE President Nick Khan said two weeks ago during a Las Vegas conference that another PLE would be coming to France, this year.

More international WWE premium live events were already confirmed last December by TKO’s Mark Shapiro as he stated in a media session about it. Last year, WWE hosted eight out of 12 shows outside of the United States (two each in Saudi Arabia and Canada and one each in Australia, France, Scotland, and Germany).

Thus, Clash in Paris 2025 becomes the fifth overall WWE premium live event that’s been confirmed in this year’s calendar with two being outside the United States: March’s Elimination Chamber in Canada and the newly-announced Paris event.

Current WWE premium live event schedule in 2025

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France