Over the past year, WWE has experimented a lot with the on-screen character of Lacey Evans to give her a major boost. Without any solid backup planning, those changes were so random that it was hard to realize what her most recent gimmick was during her very recent appearance.

During her 2022 return, Lacey Evans was introduced as a patriotic ex-Marine babyface, and within a couple of weeks, she became a mean vengeful villainous woman. Then again a few weeks later, she portrayed the role of someone who was going back to her basis to make it big on the WWE roster. Ultimately, when Vince McMahon was in charge of booking, his plans didn’t do any favor to the talented athlete, and the situation didn’t improve even when Triple H has taken over.

“I’m So Chaotic Before I Wrestle,” Reveals Former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion

WWE not bothered about Lacey Evans’ creative direction

Ringside News recently reached out to a tenured member of the WWE creative team to know the whereabouts of Lacey Evans. They were confirmed that the creative team still doesn’t have any current creative plan in place for the Smackdown in-ring talent and hence, no timeline was also provided for her return,

“We asked around and at this time Lacey Evans’ creative direction in WWE is unknown. They simply have a lot of other things on the blue brand they need to address first.”

Lacey Evans was inserted into the blue brand during Draft 2023

Moving forward, Lacey Evans will be a part of the WWE Smackdown brand if not her position on the roster gets changed, yet again. Following the Draft 2023, there will be a lot of fresh storylines to tell on Smackdown and hopefully, something relevant will be offered to the bright talent who previously had all the tools to be a championship material.

During her days on the NXT roster, Lacey Evans was in the good books of the WWE officials which is the reason why her main roster call-up ex preponed in early 2019. A handful of other NXT Stars including Aleister Black, Heavy Machinery, EC3, and Team DIY were also called to the red brand just because Mr. McMahon wanted fresh faces on WWE programming. Ultimately, no one among these names was able to make a splash on the main roster due to weaker bookings.