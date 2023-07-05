One of the top young Superstars that WWE had churned out in the last year was Liv Morgan. If utilized properly, she has all the tools to carry the women’s division for many more years. Her plus point is that she could be a natural babyface figure who could be cheered by the WWE audience based on her bubbly persona. Besides, she does receive a lot of support through social media, being extremely popular among the young fanbase of the WWE.

Recently, Liv Morgan shed some light on her backstage routine before going out for TV appearances on Raw-Smackdown and mentioned how chaotic she could be while doing so. Just like her in-ring character, she could be extremely unpredictable and certainly has some unique pre-match rituals and mindset.

“I’m so chaotic before I wrestle. I’m pacing back and forth. I’m like nowhere to be found. [Raquel] is usually trying to find me. I’m somewhere lost in the shuffle and very much in my head,” Liv Morgan revealed during her conversation with Billboard.

The former Smackdown Women’s Champion also admitted that she wishes to be calm enough by listening to music and possibly molding into a totally different vibe before a match. However, her focus can often be diverted, “I have to be super laser-focused and overthink everything I’m about to do.”

Liv Morgan’s tag team partner has a completely different mindset

Liv Morgan’s tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez also shared her own pre-match routine and musical preferences before going out to the ring. The two-time women’s tag team champion revealed that she enjoys listening to reggaetón, a special kind of Latin music known for its upbeat rhythms and catchy melodies. Artists like Karol G and Bad Bunny are her favorites; their music helped her get into a good mood. Her approach seemed to be totally opposite to that of her tag team partner.

Back on the April 10 episode of WWE Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the Women’s Tag Team Champions. It happened after WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was pinned by Liv in what appeared to be the latter’s dream moment in WWE career. Soon after their win, the duo also planned on becoming the longest-reigning women’s tag team champions of all time.