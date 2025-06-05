Emerging as one of the most celebrated professional wrestlers of this generation, Nikki Bella has had the opportunity not only to attend various mainstream media events but also movie premieres and award shows. However, there was a time when she would be dying to attend such shows without having any proper invitations, but eventually, she managed to go to some of those using bluffs.

Nikki Bella discussed some of the funny incidents of her past life about attending wild party days during a recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, revealing that she and her sister Brie used a fake ID under the name “Liliana Marciano” and that it allowed the two to sneak into parties and clubs at a time when they were underage.

“That ID got me into a Bud Light Super Bowl party when the Super Bowl was — it was Tampa Bay versus the Raiders in San Diego,” Nikki Bella made a major confession during the conversation. “They literally threw me in. They were doing clips of commercials and Shauna and I got in and they have no idea that they’re literally filming 19, 20-year-olds. Just like drinking, like dancing on their platform.”

Proceeding in the discussion with Brie, Nikki Bella further noted that her luck ran out at Miami Beach, where a bouncer caught her doing the bluff. After introducing herself as ‘Lillian Marciano’, the bouncer asked her all the rest of the details, and she was like, “‘F***, how’d you not memorize all the stuff?’”. The bouncer decided to let her off with a warning rather than calling the cops.

WWE’s Nikki Bella To Feature In Movie On Netflix Slated For July 2025 Release

Nikki Bella would share ID with her twin sister Brie Bella in underage days

Nikki Bella then also disclosed that the fake ID was a shared secret between her and Brie, with the latter then joining in to share her own run-in experience with security while using the ID. Brie recounted how her elder sister walked into a bar without being checked, pretending that she was already inside,

“You grabbed a drink from outside and you came in and they stopped. You go, ‘Oh, I just came in.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, yeah.’ And you did a total twin thing,” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Brie Bella is happily married in her life with former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, and they also have two children from the marriage. As for Nikki Bella, she’s enjoying a free life since her divorce from her husband, Artem Chigvintsev. The former Total Divas cast member, thereafter, wanted to dip her toes into the dating scene, only to feel uncomfortable.