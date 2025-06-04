Nikki Bella seems to be another addition to the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 that will hit the Netflix OTT platform this summer. As reported earlier, professional wrestlers were always part of this project, including WWE’s very own Becky Lynch and All Elite Wrestling talent MJF. However, the WWE Hall of Famer’s presence was unknown until the trailer went viral.

Netflix revealed a new trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 as part of its Tudum presentation this past weekend, and three pro wrestling stars appeared in the movie. MJF would be portraying one of Happy’s sons, Gordie. While the exact characters of Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch aren’t known in the movie, they do appear together at the 1:43 mark of the trailer with the lead star, Adam Sandler.

Possible role revealed for Nikki Bella in Happy Gilmore 2 movie

It appears that both the former women’s champions in the WWE will play golfers since they appeared during one of Happy Gilmore’s rounds of golf. Mike Johnson of PWInsider previously reported that Becky Lynch would play a golfer in a “supporting role.” It appears that Nikki Bella is also one of the golfers. Interestingly, the entourage also includes football player Reggie Bush.

MJF took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to promote his role in the movie, writing, “I’m a Gilmore boy. And that means I’m better than you.” Nikki Bella also shared a photo with MJF from the set and expressed her excitement to be a part of the project, “Excited to have a fun little role in this incredibly iconic movie.”

While speaking on the Nikki & Brie podcast, Nikki Bella previously debunked the rumors that she would be part of the upcoming all-women WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live Event. She clarified that she never confirmed any involvement for the returning show but rather hinted at a movie project that she’s involved with, and it’s slated for a July release.

While Nikki Bella never gave away the details of this particular movie, she felt the need to clarify things, especially after people kept assuming that she spoiled Evolution’s return long before WWE made it official for July. After WWE’s announcement, many assumed that it was a ruse on the Hall of Famer’s part. However, she was telling the truth given her involvement in Happy Gilmore 2, which hits Netflix on July 25.