WWE NXT: 20-Woman Contender’s Battle Royal Announced For Next Week

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria was in attendance at the latest weekly episode of the show where she commented on her ongoing title reign. Plus, it was also announced that she will defend her title in the very first premium live event to be held under the NXT banner set for next month.

Upon her appearance, Valkyria stated that following her successful defense against Blair Davenport, she’s confident enough to walk out of 2024 still holding the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. She then announced that her next Number-One Contender for the title would be determined in a 20-woman Battle Royal. The last four women in the match will then participate in a Fatal-4-Way and the winner of that match will challenge her at Vengeance Day.

Lyra Valkyria confronted Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez on NXT

Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez quickly interrupt Valkyria as Vice reminds Valkyria that she still has her WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Contract to cash in on anyone that she wants. This comes after Vice tried to exercise the contract, last week and failed.

Valkyria asked Vice what’s happened to the old version of her who used to be a cage fighter in her MMA days as she turned out to be busy on social media. Valkyria also suggested that she should cash-in her contract on the women’s tag team titles with Lopez, instead.

The champion was also ready to defend her title against Vice and a referee was also called in the ring. However, before the match could happen, Lopez clocked her from behind. Vice and Lopez started attacking Valkyria, but Tatum Paxley came out to make the save.

WWE NXT January 16 episode match card

Following this segment, it was announced that the team of Valkyria and Paxley would team up against Vice and Lopez in a tag team action on the January 16 episode of the WWE NXT where the full match card stands as follows,

– Women’s Number-One Contender Battle Royal Match featuring 20 participants

– Dusty Cup Tournament Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

– Dusty Cup Tournament Match: LWO vs. Chase U

– Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez