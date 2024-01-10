WWE NXT: New Champion Crowned On January 9 Episode After Contract Cash-In

It was just last week that we received the 2024 WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament winner and he didn’t wait long to exercise the contract that he received as a result of the win. Oba Femi won the biggest opportunity of his WWE career at New Year’s Evil, capitalizing on which he can now claim himself to be a champion.

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, the 2024 Men’s Breakout Tournament winner Oba Femi defeated WWE SmackDown star Dragon Lee to win the NXT North American Championship. Lee had successfully defended the title against Lexis King in a scheduled match on the episode after which Femi came down the ramp to cash in the contract for a golden opportunity.

Oba Femi wins NXT North American Title

After Femi handed the referee the contract and instructed the referee to begin the match, Lee immediately went for a high-flying move and used his quick-paced moves to gain momentum. Overpowering Lee, Femi looked to end things quickly only to be planted with a tornado DDT. But Femi kicked out of the pin attempt and eventually countered with a monstrous powerbomb on Lee to earn a pinfall win and also the championship.

WWE NXT: Oba Femi claims biggest in only 21st career match

With this, the former shot put and track and field athlete who joined WWE via the company’s NIL program in 2021 has won his maiden championship in the company. He made his WWE NXT debut in 2022 and going by a state offered by Cagematch, his championship win came in only the 21st wrestling match that he’s been in. Femi defeated Chase U’s Riley Osbourne to win this year’s Men’s Breakout Tournament who has now become the 18th man to hold the North American title since its inception in 2018.

Dragon Lee who has been appearing on WWE NXT for a long time, is likely heading permanently into the main roster, SmackDown to be precise. He was announced to wrestle at New Year’s Evil alongside the LWO member, but he was unable to make the show due to visa issues. Those issues were quickly cleared up and he had no further issues on coming back to work. Hence, his return to regular action on WWE TV was imminent.