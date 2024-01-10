WWE NXT: Update From 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament

Starting from the latest episode of WWE NXT, the 2024 edition of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has begun where four of the previously announced teams participated with two of them advancing into the next round, essentially the semis set within two weeks.

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, the just-paired Bron Breakker, and Baron Corbin were able to defeat former NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus – Wolfgang and Mark Coffey in the first-round matchup of Dusty Classic. Breakker leveled both his opponents with a couple of German suplexes. He then looked to land a Spear on Mark, but Corbin tagged himself in and delivered a spear to Wolfgang before planting Mark with End of Days for the pin to win.

Breakker and Corbin advanced in Dusty Classic tourney

Thus, Breakker and Corbin secured their first win as a tag team and they’re considered favorites to win the latest Dusty Classic tourney. The two had a bitter rivalry in 2023 which resulted in Corbin defeating the second-generation wrestler at NXT No Mercy PLE in late September. But the pair have since been on a new journey as they have now defeated the longest-reigning WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions in the history of the title.

Apart from Breakker and Corbin, the high-flying duo, Axiom and Nathan Frazer were also able to defeat Tank Ledger and Hank Walker to advance to the semi-finals during the latest episode of WWE NXT. Walker delivered a clothesline to Axiom before landing a knee. Frazer got the tag and delivered a Phoenix Splash for the win. They’ll now face Breakker and Corbin in the semis.

WWE NXT January 16 episode match card

Two more Dusty Cup Tournament Matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT where Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will battle the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade while LWO will compete against NXT residents Chase U. With this, the January 16 episode of WWE NXT match card stands as follows,

– Women’s Number-One Contender Battle Royal Match featuring 20 participants

– Dusty Cup Tournament Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

– Dusty Cup Tournament Match: LWO vs. Chase U

– Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez