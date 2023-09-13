WWE NXT: 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament To Return; Former Champion Quits

The young women talents of the WWE NXT roster will soon get a shot to elevate their level on the brand when they get to compete in the 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament. The tourney that will earn a superstar a tile shot will soon be returning as informed on the latest episode of NXT.

A vignette aired during the September 12 edition of WWE NXT to announce that there will be another NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament in the near future. No further details regarding the upcoming opportunity have been revealed as the graphic only had a “coming soon” note attached to it.

History of Breakout Tournaments on WWE NXT

The 2022 WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament saw Roxanne Perez defeat current NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in the final. Moving on, Perez also ended up winning the NXT Women’s Championship from then-champion Mandy Rose by the end of the year.

Tiffany Stratton put her WWE NXT Women’s Title on the line against Becky Lynch during this week’s episode of NXT and came up short of retaining it. With Lynch being the new champion, it’s possible that she would defend the newly won title against the future tournament winner.

The Men’s division of WWE’s third brand also had their versions of Breakout Tournament in the past but the 2023 edition hasn’t been announced, as of this writing. The tradition for the men’s tournament began in 2019 and was won by Jordan Myles (better known as ACH). Then the 2021 edition was won by the current WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Wes Lee left WWE NXT on the September 12 episode

Speaking of the NXT Champion, Wes Lee has been on the hunt for the top title of the NXT brand for quite some time. Last night, he came up short in his attempt to become the new number-one contender for the title and as a result, she decided to quit the territory for good.

Following his loss to Ilja Dragunov in the opening match of this week’s WWE NXT, Wes Lee returned to the locker room and emptied all his belongings into the trash can. It appeared that he was quitting the company because he took his things and cleaned out his locker before leaving. There’s no update on whether the former NXT North American Champion is coming to the main roster or not.