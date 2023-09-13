SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

WWE

News

WWE News

WWE NXT

WWE NXT: 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament To Return; Former Champion Quits

Arindam Pal

Sep 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM

WWE NXT: 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament To Return; Former Champion Quits

The young women talents of the WWE NXT roster will soon get a shot to elevate their level on the brand when they get to compete in the 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament. The tourney that will earn a superstar a tile shot will soon be returning as informed on the latest episode of NXT.

A vignette aired during the September 12 edition of WWE NXT to announce that there will be another NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament in the near future. No further details regarding the upcoming opportunity have been revealed as the graphic only had a “coming soon” note attached to it.

“Look At Us, Controlling The Business,” Becky Lynch After Title Win On WWE NXT

History of Breakout Tournaments on WWE NXT

The 2022 WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament saw Roxanne Perez defeat current NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in the final. Moving on, Perez also ended up winning the NXT Women’s Championship from then-champion Mandy Rose by the end of the year.

Tiffany Stratton put her WWE NXT Women’s Title on the line against Becky Lynch during this week’s episode of NXT and came up short of retaining it. With Lynch being the new champion, it’s possible that she would defend the newly won title against the future tournament winner.

The Men’s division of WWE’s third brand also had their versions of Breakout Tournament in the past but the 2023 edition hasn’t been announced, as of this writing. The tradition for the men’s tournament began in 2019 and was won by Jordan Myles (better known as ACH). Then the 2021 edition was won by the current WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Wes Lee left WWE NXT on the September 12 episode

Speaking of the NXT Champion, Wes Lee has been on the hunt for the top title of the NXT brand for quite some time. Last night, he came up short in his attempt to become the new number-one contender for the title and as a result, she decided to quit the territory for good.

Following his loss to Ilja Dragunov in the opening match of this week’s WWE NXT, Wes Lee returned to the locker room and emptied all his belongings into the trash can. It appeared that he was quitting the company because he took his things and cleaned out his locker before leaving. There’s no update on whether the former NXT North American Champion is coming to the main roster or not.

Tagged:

roxanne perez

wes lee

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
WWE NXT: 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament To Return; Former Champion Quits
WWE NXT: 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament To Return; Former Champion Quits

Sep 13, 2023, 2:09 PM

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Results With Highlights
WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Results With Highlights

Jul 31, 2023, 11:22 AM

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023: Updated Match Card Following This Week’s NXT
WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023: Updated Match Card Following This Week’s NXT

Jul 19, 2023, 1:42 PM

WWE NXT Results (04/07/23): Loser Leaves NXT Match; Raw Underground Returns
WWE NXT Results (04/07/23): Loser Leaves NXT Match; Raw Underground Returns

Jul 5, 2023, 10:33 AM

WWE NXT Results (13/06/23): Corbin vs. Dragunov; Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE NXT Results (13/06/23): Corbin vs. Dragunov; Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jun 14, 2023, 10:20 AM

WWE NXT Results (23/05/23): NXT Women’s Title Tournament; Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer
WWE NXT Results (23/05/23): NXT Women’s Title Tournament; Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

May 24, 2023, 12:06 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links