WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Showcases Her MMA Trained Side Ahead Of In-Ring Return

WWE NXT has a lot of promising faces for the future and one of them surely is Arianna Grace who is making a splash on social media. Away from the WWE TV scene due to an injury, the emerging talent got to pick up some mainstream fame by participating in a pageant. But now she is seemingly eyeing a return showcasing her multiple skills.

Back at NXT Heatwave, Arianna Grace finally returned to NXT television through the opening segment and her fanbase was glad to see her back. A few days later, she has now taken to her Instagram as well as X handle to offer a series of photos of herself.

In what appears to be an MMA training session, Arianna Grace reminded fans she is a trained athlete in boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu and that they shouldn’t only consider her a beauty pageant queen,

“Yes, I’m a trained dancer and pageant queen… but don’t forget I’m also trained in boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Sleep on me and get put to sleep. BAM.”

Pageant queen who’s trained in boxing, judo and jiu jitsu. Grace and grit 🥊💥 pic.twitter.com/Tzw1W7Nap2 — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) September 12, 2023

Just like Lola Vice, Arianna Grace appeared to be another athlete who possesses traditional MMA training in their career before finally transitioning to the pro-wrestling circle. With her father Santino Marella being his mentor, it’s certain that the young talent will be looking forward to some major success on NXT. With the Women’s Breakout tournament commencing soon, more opportunities should be reserved for her.

Arianna Grace is a participant in Miss Universe Canada 2023 pageant

At a recent WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, Arianna Grace has already made her return to in-ring competition. The daughter of the current IMPACT Wrestling veteran, Santino Marella entered the ring wearing a tiara and sash which appeared to be a nod to her participation in this year’s Miss Universe Canada pageant. Time will tell whether she will be carrying this gimmick during her future appearances on NXT.

It was months ago that Arianna Grace let her fans know about trying to be a participant in Miss Universe Canada 2023 contest. Now, it appears that she’s entered the top 20s. With so much ongoing in her career, the NXT star having the real name Bianca Carelli previously gave a major shoutout to her fans,

“Feeling so grateful for the life I live, I get to live two of my dreams at the same time this week. I am a WWE wrestler AND I’m competing for the title of Miss Universe Canada this week. It almost seems surreal, but I made it happen. Hard work always pays off.”