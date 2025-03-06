Carmella used to be one of the original products to be produced by WWE from its NXT bunch back in the day. Billed from New Jersey, the former cheerleader from the NBA had evolved as a professional wrestler throughout her career that spanned across a decade. Unfortunately, it’s come to an end on bitter terms with the WWE as revealed recently.

Over on her Instagram feed, Carmella released a preview of her appearance on the Barely Famous podcast that will premiere, this Friday. In the shared clip, she made it clear that she didn’t like the way that WWE treated her before the release. The former WWE Superstar presumed that she was essentially punished for having a child during her two-year absence.

Carmella Speaks Up About “A Sh**ty Way To End A 12-Year Career” With WWE

Carmella’s comments about WWE “ghosting” her before her release went viral on the internet and many fans believed her stance on WWE’s punishment toward her for getting pregnant wasn’t right. Some pointed out that other mothers in WWE like Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch, kept their jobs, and there should be more truth to the story.

Carmella then further responded to the audience and urged them to listen to the full Barely Famous podcast episode before judging her comments. She further insisted that it was just the truth and that she wasn’t intentionally attacking WWE,

“The podcast is not a hit piece on WWE at all. I literally just speak my truth and speak about what happened, what went down, and how everything transpired. So before you judge and make assumptions, wait till Friday till you listen to the entire thing… and then let me know what you think.”

Carmella’s career accomplishments in WWE at a glance

Being one of the most popular superstars from the modern generation of the WWE, Carmella will be missed by a portion of the fans. They can’t either expect to see her back in the company going by her statement on the podcast. Before leaving the WWE, she certainly achieved milestones in her career that’s been jotted down, below,

– 1x SmackDown Women’s Champion

– 1x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion (with Zelina Vega)

– 2017, the first-ever & the only two-time Women’s Money In The Bank winner

– WrestleMania 35 Women’s Battle Royal winner

– WWE Mixed Match Challenge (Season 2) winner (with R-Truth)

– 4x 24/7 Champion