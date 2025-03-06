The latest bygone episode of WWE NXT did not go the way that Cora Jade would have wanted as her match against Jordynne Grace had to be halted in regards to an injury. While the severity of the injury wasn’t instantly understood, the match was called off and Grace received a bye-win in the process. Unfortunately, it now appears that the mainstay WWE NXT star has entered concussion protocol following the injury.

The initial assumption was that Cora Jade was dealing with a knee injury as learned by the looks but that’s not the case. Fightful Select reports that the match was stopped because of a head injury that’s considered to be much fatal in terms of a concussion. The WWE Star herself commented about being “rocked” which would suggest that she suffered a concussion.

As the true nature of her injury, and whether or not she’ll be forced to miss time, continues to remain a mystery, Bryan Alvarez offered more updates on it on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live. He revealed that Cora Jade has currently entered in a concussion protocol after her match against Jordynne Grace on NXT.

Cora Jade’s injury was first spotted by the match referee

After reviewing the footage, Bryan believes that Cora Jade got hurt when she hit the turnbuckle in a strange way which led her head to get snapped back. It was after the move that she struggled in the ring, missed a stomp, and failed to bounce off the bottom rope. The referee spotted that something was wrong and stopped the match. Alvarez also noted that the exact spot of picking up the concussion is still not clear.

“You can see her talking to the referee, and the ref responds like, ‘Well, we’re done.’ So, I believe she hit the buckle in a weird way, her head snapped back, and she suffered the concussion,” Bryan further discussed Cora Jade’s discussion.

“Sometimes in wrestling, despite all the talk about certain moves being dangerous, most injuries happen from something that isn’t considered risky. That seems to be the case here. Hopefully, she returns soon.”

Given that concussion protocol in place, Cora Jade’s imminent in-ring seems not possible as WWE has strict policies before clearing a talent. The WWE medical team will monitor her recovery as head injuries in wrestling are considered to be very much serious. In this particular case, the medical team might be even extra cautious given the talent’s previous serious conditions regarding injury situations.

