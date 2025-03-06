Natalya Neidhart has just been allowed to perform for two wrestling promotions despite being a WWE Superstar that really excites her. Over the past couple of years, WWE has been widening its partnerships with various promotions and the NWA is the latest organization to join the fold.

Per the latest information released by NWA, the WWE star Natalya Neidhart is set to wrestle in the company in May for the Crockett Cup 2025 edition. Appearing on a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, she credited Smashing Pumpkins frontman and NWA owner Billy Corgan for receiving the opportunity in the first place.

“I’ve literally moved heaven and Earth to be a part of this, because Billy is such a good friend of mine,” Natalya Neidhart said. “I’ve known Billy since 2006, so he’s somebody that’s just believed in me since the very beginning of my career, and just really motivated me and wanted me to always fight for my dreams.”

Maxxine Dupri Seeks Help From Veteran WWE Superstar For Career Resurgence

Natalya Neidhart responded to criticisms from WWE Hall of Famer

As the conversation progressed, Natalya Neidhart also referred to comments made last year by Busted Open co-host Bully Ray FKA Bubba Rey Dudley as he previously shared his belief that the WWE Superstar was not doing enough in the WWE despite her longevity in the company. The longest-tenured WWE Star took the criticism, personally but she eventually just wanted to excel in the given opportunities.

“Bubba wasn’t wrong in the sense that I’ve wanted to do so much more, and this opportunity with NWA, it’s just a chance for me to show what I’ve always had and never lost,” Natalya Neidhart quipped about getting a shot at redemption at her career.

“I feel like NWA is just a very special promotion that I can really sink my teeth into. I can show the world that I’ve never lost it, it’s always been inside of me, and I’m ready to really just unleash in a way that people haven’t seen.”

“I Couldn’t Believe How Much My Body Remembered,” Nikki Bella On Training For WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Return

To many, Natalya Neidhart being allowed to work at the NWA Crockett Cup on May 17 was a move that caught fans off guard since WWE isn’t exactly on the same page with the promotion when it comes to working together. But for the former champion, this isn’t just another booking but rather it’s personal given her family possesses an enriched history in it.

In the late summer of 2024, Natalya Neidhart reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE after her last contract with the promotion expired in June, leading to uncertainty about her WWE career. While she’s back onboard with the company from September onward, the recent announcement around NWA and GCW again puts her availability in WWE in doubt.