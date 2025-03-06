For a long time now, Maxxine Dupri has been stuck to the mediocrity in her wrestling career on WWE Monday Night Raw. Gaining momentums as an in-ring performer upon her arrival on the red brand, she’s again been pushed back just to being a valet, a role that she finally picked up some problems with. Willing to be a wrestler, she has knocked on the doors of a veteran.

Following the latest episode of WWE Raw, cameras caught up with Maxxine Dupri speaking with Natalya Neidhart in the women’s locker room. The footage saw the former reveal that Otis and Tozawa had been training her over the past few months, and that she was just “getting better.”

However, since both Otis and Tozawa were beaten up by the World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER earlier that evening, Maxxine Dupri believed she would need someone else to help her, seemingly urging none but the veteran Nattie to take that spot.

Being a pro at this game, Natalya was sympathetic to the current situation that Maxxine Dupri was dealing with but she also sounded skeptical about offering her mentorship toward the relative newbie. She also asked the aspirant on what made her different from the several other women who had previously sought help from Natalya.

Natalya remains skeptical about helping Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri sounded confident about getting serious, better and that she was “determined on every level” to continue her progress. In response, Natalya never uttered yes or no concerning her services. Before leaving the scene, she instead told her that she needed time to think about it.

Over the past year or so, Maxxine Dupri found her way back to only remain a manager on WWE programming, cheering for her Alpha Academy teammates Akira Tozawa and Otis as they’ve featured in a long feud with their former stablemates Chad Gable and his American Made faction, and then the WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

During this phase, Maxxine Dupri has put her own in-ring aspirations on the backseat but there’s no one better than Natalya Neidhart to put her back into the wrestling game. However, the question is whether she’d be able to spare time from her schedule especially after being announced for GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII in April and then Billy Corgan’s NWA Crockett Cup in May.