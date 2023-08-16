Since entering the NXT scene in the WWE Arianna Grace has become one of the most naturally beloved talents on the roster. She has this adorable gesture that makes her a natural babyface on TV. Besides, she is the daughter of the former WWE Superstar Santino Marella who always had the aspiration to make it to the WWE by any means.

Now that Arianna Grace got the opportunity to shine bright inside the squared circle, she needs to capitalize on that. For the time being, that can wait as she is yet to recover from the ring rust condition following an injury that has already sidelined her for the past several months. Meanwhile, this hiatus would also allow her to get on board in a beauty pageant.

Months ago, Arianna Grace let her fans know about trying to be a participant in Miss Universe Canada 2023 contest. Now, it appears that she’s been selected to be one of the 61 contestants on the show, finally. The superstar with the real name Bianca Carelli took to both Twitter and Threads to make a major announcement about her young career,

“Feeing so grateful for the life I live, I get to live two of my dreams at the same time this week. I am a WWE wrestler AND I’m competing for the title of Miss Universe Canada this week. It almost seems surreal, but I made it happen. Hard work always pays off.”

Arianna Grace joined the WWE in 2021

As you can see, Arianna Grace is feeling grateful for being a WWE Superstar and a contestant in the Miss Universe Canada contest at the same time. She is one of the most beautiful faces of the current NXT roster who can also look forward to having a bright future inside the squared circle. But there’s no update on when we could expect her to be back in action.

At this point, Santino Marella is enjoying his role as an authority figure on Impact Wrestling while Arianna Grace started her career in this business in 2018. After getting through the tryout sessions, she was signed by WWE in March of last year. The following month, she debuted on NXT Level Up with the name Arianna Grace and defeated Amari Miller. She was also part of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament but was defeated by Nikkita Lyons in the first round.